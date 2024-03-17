Ghana needs quality, affordable medicines to achieve SDGs - Cipla Africa

Cipla Africa is a Global Pharmaceutical Company, seeking to establish its roots in Ghana

Source: GNA

Mr Paul Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Cipla Africa, has envisaged a future where everyone in Ghana will have access to quality life-saving medicine and innovative therapies.

Mr Miller said having access to quality and affordable medication would help to attain the Sustainable Development Goals in line with the country’s objective of prioritising the healthcare system.



The CEO was speaking at a press briefing in Accra to assure Ghanaians of the possibility of having access to life-saving medication no matter the economic condition of the people.



Cipla Africa is a Global Pharmaceutical Company, seeking to establish its roots in Ghana, having established itself in southern and Northern parts of Africa.



It seeks to help improve the country’s healthcare delivery system with affordable medication and innovative therapies to align with its “Africa for Africa” Project.



Mr Miller said Cipla would focus on conditions such as respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes management, anti-infectives and gastrointestinal with quality and affordable medication.

He said the Organisation intended to support the government to achieve its objectives of quality healthcare delivery as a priority.



“Healthy people are the foundation of healthy economies; we believe that everyone in Africa should have access to quality and affordable medicine and innovative therapies where good health is expected,” he said.



Mr Miller said Cipla was committed to not only going beyond conventional pharmaceutical roles in the provision of medicine, but would actively engage in corporate social responsibility for the people.



“Our philosophy is to do well while doing good. Our first corporate social investment in Ghana through miles for smiles initiative in partnership with Operation smile aims to fund corrective surgeries for people born with cleft conditions,” he said.



The CEO said they were trusted by healthcare professionals and patients across the world, over the last 89 years, and that the Company had strengthened its leadership in the pharmaceutical industry and fortified their promise of “caring for life.”

“Our focus is on disease management from combating conditions which affected millions with ailments such as respiratory ailments to rare diseases such as



thalassaemia,” he added.



Mr Mawuli Atiemo, Country Head for Cipla in Ghana, said the Pharmaceutical Company would work closely with healthcare professionals and patients to improve health outcomes by focusing on early diagnosis and innovative treatments.



He said the Company would start from two locations beginning with Accra and Kumasi for a start and would gradually expand and serve other parts of the country.