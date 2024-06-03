Ghana’s 5G ambition amidst power crisis, a flashpoint for corruption – ACfDT

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Africa Center for Digital Transformation (ACfDT) has raised concerns that Ghana’s ambition to implement a 5G network amid an ongoing power crisis could become a breeding ground for corruption.

They stressed that 5G, which supports fast IoT networking, will suffer degraded service quality due to power outages if the government doesn't resolve the power issues first.

ACfDT urged the government to prioritize upgrading and expanding electricity infrastructure, explore renewable energy solutions like solar and wind power, and enhance backup power systems for 5G infrastructure to avoid turning the initiative into an opportunity for corruption.



