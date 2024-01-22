Ghana's Parliament to resume on February 6

Parliament of Ghana

The Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of Ghana's Fourth Republic is scheduled to start on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

This follows the sine die adjournment of the house on Saturday, December 24, 2023, allowing legislators to take a break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.



Announcing the resumption of Parliament, Speaker Alban Bagbin invoked the powers vested in him by Clause (1) of article 112 of the constitution.

“KNOW YE ALL MEN that in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by clause (1) of article 112 of the Constitution, I, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House, Accra, to be the place, and Ten O’clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, 6th February 2024 to be the date and time which the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence,” the Speaker said in a statement signed on January 17, 2024.