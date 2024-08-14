Ghana’s economy still fragile and weak – IFS

Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister

The Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) has criticized the Ghanaian government's claims of economic recovery, labeling the economy as still "weak and fragile."

In response to the mid-year budget presentation by Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam, which highlighted a slowdown in inflation and deficit reduction, the IFS argued that Ghana's current economic indicators are still significantly worse than historical norms and those of its African peers.



The IFS also expressed skepticism about the government's revised revenue targets, calling them overly ambitious and unrealistic.

They urged the government to prioritize prudent fiscal management, especially during this election year.



