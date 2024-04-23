Ghana's electricity woes to cease by end of current month - Gideon Boako

Gideon Boako

Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed confidence that the ongoing power outages in Ghana will be resolved by the end of the current month.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo," Boako assured Ghanaians of an imminent end to the electricity challenges plaguing the nation.

He also criticized the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for its failure to provide consumers with a clear timetable for power supply, emphasizing the need for transparent communication to mitigate the inconvenience caused by irregular electricity provision.