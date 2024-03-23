Ghana's leaders reflect society's honesty levels – Prof. Adu-Gyamfi

Professor Samuel Adu-Gyamfi

A political historian from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Professor Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, suggests that Ghanaian leaders often mirror the honesty—or lack thereof—found within society, emphasizing a symbiotic relationship between citizens and their chosen representatives.

During an interview on the "Kuro Yi Mu Nsem" show on Nhyira FM, Professor Adu-Gyamfi highlighted the tendency for leaders to embody the traits prevalent among the populace.



"We live in a society where truthfulness is rare, yet our elected leaders reflect this same pattern. The challenges we face are a reflection of this lack of honesty," he remarked.



Professor Adu-Gyamfi proposed that a shift in societal attitudes towards honesty would inevitably lead to a transformation in leadership, fostering a path towards national prosperity.



Addressing the topic of voting rights and leadership qualifications, Professor Adu-Gyamfi emphasized that education level should not be the sole determinant of effective leadership.

"Voting rights should be extended to all adults regardless of educational background. Leadership qualities are innate, although environmental factors can influence their development," he explained.



Meanwhile, Professor Adu-Gyamfi expressed concern over the World Health Organization's proposed pandemic treaty, which he believes could infringe upon African countries' sovereignty and hinder their development.



He warned against the treaty's potential implications, particularly regarding the WHO's authority to declare public health emergencies without adequate consultation with member states, urging African leaders to resist such measures.