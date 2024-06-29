Ghana's politics now focused on personal wealth- PNP Chair

Janet Nabla speaking on Rainbow Radio

Janet Nablah, Chair of the People’s National Party (PNP), has criticized Ghana’s leadership as individualistic, focused on amassing personal wealth rather than national development.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio, she condemned the ruling NPP and opposition NDC for failing to improve living standards, urging Ghanaians to vote them out.



Nablah emphasized the need for a communitarian approach, uniting for national progress.

She supported Trade Minister K.T. Hammond’s move to control cement prices but criticized partisan politics. She called for the rejection of greedy politicians to foster better governance and development.



Read full article