Ghana’s service sector to contribute 51 per cent of youth employment by 2030 – World Data Lab

The WDL noted that, Ghana’s youth predominantly worked in informal services jobs

The World Data Lab predicts that Ghana's youth employment in the service sector will increase to 51% by 2030, with most new jobs coming from services, followed by agriculture and industry.

Education, health, and trade will drive service job growth, while construction will lead industry job growth.



However, there is a growing concern of youth Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET), particularly among females.

The Africa Youth Employment Clock, a digital tool launched by WDL and Mastercard Foundation, monitors job growth and forecasts employment trends in Africa, aiming to support data-driven decisions for youth employment.



