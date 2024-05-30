News

Ghana tightens border security

Ghana Togo Border At Aflao 1024x576 Ghana-Togo boarder

Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: 3news.com

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah has unveiled the renovated Namoo border post in the Upper East Region to improve border security and streamline travel and cargo processes.

This upgrade is part of Ghana’s strategy to strengthen national security, reduce wait times, and boost economic activity.

Eyiah emphasized the importance of secure borders to prevent transnational crime and irregular migration.

The project, supported by the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), includes modern facilities and equipment to enhance the Ghana Immigration Service's efficiency and effectiveness in safeguarding the country's borders.

