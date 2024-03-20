Ghana to create Substance Use Disorder Rehabilitation Fund

Henry Quartey at the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna

Ghana's Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, revealed the government's intention to create a 'Substance Use Disorder Rehabilitation Fund' aimed at providing support for the treatment and rehabilitation of individuals struggling with substance use disorders.

Additionally, plans are underway to implement a National Harm Reduction Regulation designed to mitigate the adverse health, social, and economic effects associated with the use of illicit drugs.



Mr. Quartey announced these initiatives during the ongoing 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna, where global efforts to address the escalating world drug problem are being discussed.



This move comes as drug use disorders continue to rise, accompanied by record levels of cocaine and synthetic drug supply.



Highlighting Ghana's commitment to combatting drug-related challenges, Quartey referenced the 2019 Ministerial Declaration and the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019).

These legislative measures are aimed at actively promoting a drug-free society, enabling individuals to live with dignity, good health, and peace.



Quartey further noted Ghana's proactive measures, including the rollout of the "Guidelines for the Sale, Supply and Use of Controlled Substances" in 2021.



These guidelines are instrumental in preventing drug diversion and ensuring that controlled substances are available solely for scientific and research purposes, thereby safeguarding public health and well-being.