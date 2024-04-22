Ghana to host anti-corruption conference for Commonwealth Africa

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director for EOCO

Ghana is gearing up to host the 14th regional conference and annual general meeting of heads of anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa member countries.

The conference, scheduled for May 6 to 10, 2024, will welcome 120 delegates from 21 African countries, Graphic Online reports.



The event's theme, "Strengthening Institutions and Promoting Transparency, a Tool for Fighting Corruption in Commonwealth Africa," underscores the focus on enhancing governance and accountability across the continent.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to open the conference, emphasizing Ghana's commitment to transparency and anti-corruption efforts.



Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will deliver a keynote speech on "digitalisation as a tool to combat corruption," highlighting Ghana's readiness to leverage technology in its fight against corruption.



The conference holds significant importance as it marks Ghana's second time hosting, with the previous one held a decade ago.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), highlighted the event's goal of promoting collaboration among Commonwealth countries in combating corruption through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and policy research.

The conference is set to include Gabon and Togo as first-time participants, expanding the reach of anti-corruption efforts in the region.



This year's event will also feature a comprehensive approach, including governmental agencies, civil society organisations, and international partners, to address corruption effectively.



In addition to the conference sessions, delegates will have the opportunity to explore Ghana's rich cultural heritage during an excursion to Cape Coast.



This initiative aims to offer delegates a memorable experience while fostering discussions on enhancing anti-corruption mechanisms across Commonwealth Africa.



Ghana's hosting of the conference reaffirms its commitment to integrity and accountability, setting the stage for collaborative action against corruption on the continent.