Ghana to introduce paternity leave in 2024 labour reforms

Parliament House Image 636x424 Parliament of Ghana

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana is set to introduce paternity leave as part of its 2024 labour reforms. Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam announced this during his mid-year budget review presentation to Parliament on July 23.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live