Ghana to introduce paternity leave in 2024 labour reforms

Ghana is set to introduce paternity leave as part of its 2024 labour reforms. Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam announced this during his mid-year budget review presentation to Parliament on July 23.

The draft Labour Bill, 2024, developed in collaboration with social partners, aims to enhance labour administration and regulate the work environment. Key reforms include paternity leave, extended maternity leave, and improved labour migration governance.



Dr. Adam confirmed the Labour Law is expected to be enacted by year-end, underscoring the government's dedication to improving worker rights and benefits.



According to the draft bill, male employees can apply for paternity leave within three months of their wife or surrogate giving birth or following the adoption of a child under one-year-old. Proof of birth or adoption is required, and employers must grant a minimum of five days of paternity leave. Workers are limited to one paternity leave within a 24-month period.

The bill also extends maternity leave to at least 14 weeks, with possible extensions for abnormal confinement or multiple births. Women are entitled to full pay and benefits during maternity leave and are protected from dismissal. Additional leave is available for pregnancy-related illnesses and in cases of stillbirth.



Furthermore, nursing mothers can take an hour during work to nurse their babies, with this time considered part of working hours and compensated accordingly.