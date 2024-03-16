Ghana urged to explore inland cables amid submarine fibre optic Outages

This proposal comes in light of ongoing outages affecting multiple submarine fibre optic cables

Source: CNR

Daniel Kofi Ansah Akuffo, a board member of the Internet Service Providers, is advocating for the exploration of inland cables in Ghana to mitigate potential disruptions in the telecommunications sector.

This proposal comes in light of ongoing outages affecting multiple submarine fibre optic cables, which serve as crucial conduits for internet connectivity in the country.



Mr. Ansah Akuffo described the gradual outages as hectic and called for improvement in Ghana’s telecommunication infrastructure to reduce the impact of future blackouts.



“It was a very hectic day for all of us. Ghana is supplied by five submarine cables and one is currently totally off and just about yesterday, some other three also went off. These cables ran from South Africa to Europe and what this means is that we should be looking at our telecommunication infrastructure.”

He added that internet service providers are currently working to re-route their connection to supply service by tapping from Nigeria.



“Diversification is very important and what I think we should do is look at in-land cables in Ghana and Africa as a whole. We should look at interconnectivity. One cable has about four set of fibre and so when there is a cut in one end, it becomes a problem, so what we are doing now is to use a cable from Nigeria to complement the challenges.”