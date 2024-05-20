Ghana urges Israel and Palestine to resume peace talks

Bryan Acheampong with Shlomit Sufa, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana

Ghana has called for Israel and Palestine to return to negotiations to resolve their long-standing conflict.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of thousands of lives and the severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who spoke on behalf of Ghana's President, emphasized the need for peace.



"We are deeply saddened at the thousands of lives that have perished on both sides in the ongoing war and the resultant dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," he stated.



Dr. Acheampong urged Hamas to unconditionally release the remaining hostages and bring an end to the conflict.



He articulated Ghana's stance on the Israel-Palestine war during the 76th Independence anniversary celebration of Israel, held at the residence of the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana in Accra.



The minister highlighted the October 27, 2023, attack on Israel as a reminder of the necessity for global action against terrorism, stressing,

"Ghana joins the international community to call for the unconditional release of all the hostages."



He also underscored the importance of a collective effort by all UN member states to promote peace in the Middle East, ensuring peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.



"We applaud in this regard, Israel's effort at fostering better relations not only with its neighbours but globally," he added.



Dr. Acheampong praised the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Israel, noting the bilateral cooperation in various fields. He cited recent high-level visits, such as the visit of the former Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, as evidence of the strong ties.



"Our bilateral relations have also been deepened through various visits at senior officials, parliamentary and ministerial levels," he noted.

The minister expressed optimism about the future of Ghana-Israel relations and looked forward to exploring new areas of cooperation. He commended Israeli Ambassador Shlomit Sufa for her efforts to strengthen these ties during her tenure.



Addressing the guests, Mrs. Sufa detailed the successes in deepening relations between Israel and Ghana in areas such as politics, energy, innovation, health, education, agriculture, cyber security, and fintech.



Reflecting on Israel's journey, Ambassador Sufa highlighted the resilience and heroism of the Israeli people in overcoming numerous challenges.



"Israel's story is one of heroism and resilience in the face of adversity," she said, adding, "From the very inception of our State, we have been tested by numerous challenges - hardship, wars, terrorism, and diplomatic isolation.



Through it all, we have persevered, standing strong and united by our unwavering commitment to our values and determination to secure a better future for our people."