GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: A lot of strangers see me as their mother - Holly La Belle

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 2023 celebrated the outstanding contributions of women across various fields, and among the distinguished awardees was Holly La Belle Lumor, who was honoured with the Humanitarian Award.

According to her, a lot of people in her area see her as their mother even though she does not know all of them.



This, she said, has contributed to her motivations for helping people she comes across with.



The award ceremony, held to recognise excellence and positive impact of women in Ghana, acknowledged Holly La Belle Lumor's significant humanitarian efforts in Ghana.



The coveted Humanitarian Award was presented to Lumor in recognition of her dedication and impactful contributions to community welfare and development.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu, Lumor shared her feelings about the recognition and the joyous moment she received the news.



“I run a restaurant and I like feeding people a lot. In fact, anybody who comes to me must eat before they leave. Also, my workers and everybody around me who needs help, I offer that help. I pay many school fees and also assist them in things they want to do. I have a lot of people in my area who see me as their mother whereas I don't even know them. Gracefully, I like helping people,” she said.

She also shared the joyous moment when she learned about the award, saying, “I was in the kitchen, packing food for offices and I heard the news. I told the person I was busy so I will return the call when I am less busy. When I finished, I called back to get the details of the news.



"I was so happy and I called everybody around me to share my joy with them. Even my customers were congratulating me saying I deserve it.”



Expressing her gratitude, Lumor added, "I am so grateful to GhanaWeb for recognizing me. The humanitarian award will go a long way."



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards honoured a total of 16 women on Friday, December 8, 2023, in competitive categories, while others received honorary awards.



The awards aimed to acknowledge exceptional leadership and dedication among Ghana's women, celebrating their impactful contributions to various sectors.



