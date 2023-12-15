GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: Watch the reaction of members of Women in Leadership Int. winning prize

Women in Leadership International were among the winners of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Women's Edition, which was held on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The advocacy group which holds peer support programmes to inspire women leaders and advance the face of women leadership across the world, won the GhanaWeb Women Leadership Organisation award category.



Members of the group trooped to the stage dancing as they received their prize after they were announced winners of the category.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atsey after receiving the award, the women said they have been inspired to do more by the recognition given to them by the people who nominated and voted for them.



They said the award was a great motivation and recognition to them as well as a great encouragement to women.



They urged young women across Ghana to live meaningful lives and also take leadership positions in every field they find themselves in.



The group also commended GhanaWeb for choosing to honour women with this year's edition of the Excellence Awards.

