Ghanaian in US university wins $2000 creativity award

Redeemer Buatsi

Source: Angel Online

Redeemer Buatsi, a Ghanaian student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has won a $2000 research award for his work in Creativity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship.

This award is part of the university's efforts to support research projects and connect researchers in these fields.



Redeemer's research focuses on gender differences in Tech Entrepreneurship in the United States, aiming to identify factors affecting women in the tech industry.

This is the second award Redeemer has received this year, following a similar one in April 2024 for his media analysis research.



He is pursuing a Master of Science program in communication and has a background in development communication.



Read full article