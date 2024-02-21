Ghanaian man killed in random shootings in Toronto

Police stated that Adu Boakye had no association with the assailants

Adu Boakye, a 39-year-old father of four from Ghana, has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.

According to a report by Phil Tsekouras of CTVNewsToronto.ca, Adu Boakye and another unnamed 16-year-old boy were "shot indiscriminately" less than 24 hours apart while waiting for a bus in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.



Police indicate that Boakye was innocently going about his business when he was shot.

Police believe the shootings are connected, with hallmarks of gang activity, but there is no evidence of gang affiliation for either victim.



Authorities are seeking information from the community to help identify the suspect captured in surveillance images.