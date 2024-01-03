Ghanaian man set to break Guinness World Record for most lipstick applications in 30 seconds

World Record Contender, Dela Gomey

With the completion of Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record-breaking attempt, more Ghanaians have started embarking on their own attempts at breaking new world records.

Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist, Dela Gomey, is the latest to express such a hope, as he gears up to attempt the Guinness World Record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.



The record attempt by the young man is set to place on Saturday, January 6, at the Efa Guest House at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.



In an interview with TV3 on January 3, Dela Gomey opened up about his venture into make-up artistry when he got into nursing school.



“I started makeup when I was training to be a nurse. So I developed that passion for makeup. And the surprising thing is I didn't train to be a makeup artist. It just came naturally, I enjoyed doing makeup," Gomey said.



Disclosing his motivations to embark on the World Record attempt, Dela said he came across the opportunity while scrolling social media.

He added that after corresponding with the World Records office and applying, he got approved.



“So, one time I was on TikTok going through videos, and then I saw a post from Guinness's book of record. Yes. So I went through, I saw the application, the website, and I applied.



“When you apply, you create your account on the Guinness Book of Record website. So you create your account. So anything. They'll be discussing it with you on the portal. On the portal, yes. So when I applied, it took, like, I think two weeks. Then the letter came that I've been approved to do that,” he revealed.



Giving details about the attempt, Dela Gomey said he would have to carefully apply different shades of lipstick to 5 different models within 30 seconds.



"So, with mine, it's not going to be a marathon or race, just that I have been limited to applying lipstick within 30 seconds on different models. The current holder did that for four models. I will be doing it for five models.

“We'll start the whole day with a makeup tutorial. So we'll be doing makeup for all the models. Then we will set the time to 30 seconds. So within that 30 seconds, I have to start applying from the first model to the fifth model,” he said.



Dela Gomey further expressed his readiness for the feat, stating, “failure isn't in my dictionary.”



The current record for this feat stands at a remarkable 4 applications in 30 seconds, achieved by renowned Chinese makeup artist and influencer, Li Jiaqi, in 2018.



