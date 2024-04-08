Ghanaian teachers face marriage challenges due to poor conditions of service- CCT Ghana President

King Ali Awudu, President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers

King Ali Awudu, President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) Ghana, has highlighted the difficulties faced by Ghanaian teachers, particularly male teachers, in finding suitable partners due to societal perceptions about their profession.

He expressed concern over the discrimination teachers face, especially when seeking marriage prospects.



In an interview on TV3, he said, “Teachers are really suffering, especially we men that are teachers Sometimes, when they are even going to look for women for marriage, it becomes difficult. The in-laws will look at you and tell you that you are a teacher. Are you sure you can take care of my daughter?



Mr. Awudu emphasized that teachers in Ghana, especially those in the basic school system, are experiencing poor conditions of service, which has a direct impact on their personal lives.



He noted that inadequate salaries and allowances make it challenging for teachers to meet societal expectations, including those related to marriage.



During the interview, Mr. Awudu pointed out that while some teachers earn up to GHC3,000, this amount varies based on rank and years of service. He shared his own experience, revealing that despite being in the service since 2005 and holding a second degree, his net salary is less than GHC5,000.

The CCT President reiterated the coalition's commitment to advocating for better conditions of service for teachers.



He emphasized that teachers have faced significant challenges and deserve fair compensation for their work. Mr. Awudu called on the government to prioritize improving the welfare of teachers and to address the issues that affect their ability to provide for their families.



He stressed that the coalition will continue to press for the payment of all allowances owed to teachers, whether as rent allowance, transport allowance, or utility subsidy.



Mr. Awudu emphasized that teachers play a crucial role in society and should be recognized and supported by the government and the community.