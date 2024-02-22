Ghanaian teen fatally stabbed in London

Nathan Bawuah was knifed repeatedly in the nightlife hotspot of Shoreditch, Hackney

A 17-year-old Ghanaian teenager, Nathan Bawuah, has tragically lost his life in a fatal stabbing incident in London.

The Metropolitan Police in the UK reported the incident, revealing that another 17-year-old teenager has been charged in connection with the crime.



Nathan's death marks the second teenager stabbed to death in London this year, highlighting concerns over the rising incidents of violence. Last year, 21 teenagers lost their lives in the capital, compared to 14 in 2022.



The suspect was apprehended on Monday, February 19, and is scheduled to appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 21, facing charges of murder.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 17, along Hackney Road, E2. While Nathan's family has been informed of the heartbreaking news, formal identification is still pending.



A spokesperson from Met stated, "Nathan’s family has been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers. Formal identification awaits."



A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday, February 21, at Poplar Mortuary, to provide further insights into the circumstances surrounding Nathan's untimely demise.