Ghanaian travelers to Kenya now receive free Electronic Travel Authorisation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghanaians traveling to Kenya will now receive an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) at no cost.

This change aligns with the existing visa-free agreement between Kenya and Ghana.



In a statement released on Wednesday, June 19, the Ministry advised Ghanaians planning to visit Kenya to apply for their ETA through the website almetakenya.go.ke before their departure.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the public that the Republic of Kenya in recognition of the existing visa-free regime agreement between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Ghana has informed that Ghanaian travellers will now be issued an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) on gratis upon application Ibr travel to Kenya," the statement indicated.

"In that regard, Ghanaians intending to travel to Kenya are to submit their ETA application through almetakenya.go.ke for approval prior to their departure. The travelling public is hereby advised to take note of this new development accordingly," it added.



The ETA, which authorises entry into Kenya, can now be obtained without any fee, removing the previous cost for this document.



