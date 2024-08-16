News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ghanaian woman stuck in Iraq cries for help to return home

Iraq Ghanaian Stuck.png Juliet explained that she had arranged with a travel agent in Ghana

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Juliet Dwumor, a Ghanaian woman from Abukwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region, is pleading for help on social media to raise $3,000 to return home from Baghdad, Iraq.

In an emotional video, Juliet explained that she had arranged with a travel agent in Ghana to secure a cleaning job in a hotel abroad.

However, upon arrival in Iraq, she was instead offered a housekeeping job under harsh conditions and hadn't been paid for a year.

When she asked to return to Ghana, she was told she needed to pay $3,000 for her ticket.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com