Ghanaian youth want experienced hands to rescue the nation – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has emphasized that Ghanaian youth seek experienced leadership to address current hardships.

Speaking at the NDC campaign launch in Tamale, he highlighted the need for a proven leader to rescue the nation from economic difficulties.



Mahama pledged honesty and progress, calling for collective effort to restore the country.

The NDC’s 2024 campaign will adopt a door-to-door strategy and propose measures such as exporting nurses to reduce unemployment, eliminating ex-gratia, and promoting a 24-hour economy.



Key party figures joined the launch, underscoring the party’s united front.



Read full article