Ghanaian youth want experienced hands to rescue the nation – Mahama

Mahama 696x393.png John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has emphasized that Ghanaian youth seek experienced leadership to address current hardships.

Speaking at the NDC campaign launch in Tamale, he highlighted the need for a proven leader to rescue the nation from economic difficulties.

Mahama pledged honesty and progress, calling for collective effort to restore the country.

The NDC’s 2024 campaign will adopt a door-to-door strategy and propose measures such as exporting nurses to reduce unemployment, eliminating ex-gratia, and promoting a 24-hour economy.

Key party figures joined the launch, underscoring the party’s united front.

Source: starrfm.com.gh