Ghanaians Kelvin Nkwantabisa, Justice Amoh arrested for $7M US fraud

Two Ghanaian-American citizens, Kelvin Nkwantabisa and Justice Amoh, have been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Broward County for their involvement in a multi-million-dollar wire fraud scheme.

They allegedly targeted businesses in South Florida and globally by compromising email systems, resulting in over $7 million in losses.



The federal indictment names other accomplices, including John Jouissance and Leshea Moore. Nkwantabisa faces six federal charges and remains in custody, while Amoh and Jouissance were also apprehended.

The fraud involved sending fraudulent emails to induce wire transfers to bank accounts controlled by the group. If convicted, they face over 30 years in prison.



