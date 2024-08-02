Ghanaians are poor because they sleep too much – Ofosu Ampofo

Ampofo emphasized the need for continuous economic growth and development

Former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, attributes Ghana's poverty to its citizens' tendency to sleep too much.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, Ampofo asserted that nations that sleep excessively struggle with poverty.



He pointed out that countries like the US, UK, Germany, China, and India don't sleep, implying that their relentless work ethic contributes to their prosperity.

Ampofo emphasized the need for continuous economic growth and development, suggesting that less sleep and more work could help Ghana progress and alleviate poverty.



Read full article