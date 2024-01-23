Ghanaians are right to call Akufo-Addo’s gov’t family and friends – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The Founder and Chairman of Africa Prosperity Network, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has stated that accusations of President Akufo-Addo running a family and friend government is legitimate.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr. Otchere-Darko explained that the President has a huge family who are educated and handle positions.



“I think that it’s legitimate because there are family and friends in the government. And I don’t think it was a new thing because there are people in the NPP who have described John Mahama’s government as family and friends.



“Of course John Mahama’s grandfather didn’t have hundred and ten children but my grandfather had,” he stated.



Mr. Otckyere Darko stated that he never castigated former President John Mahama’s government as family and friends.

“I never castigated John Mahama’s government as family and friends, tell whoever is saying that to produce the evidence if I was ever heard saying so. I have about three thousand family members and I am going to castigate someone over family and friends? Never,” Otchere-Darko.



According to him, there is no one in President Akufo-Addo’s government just because there is blood relation and never played a role in getting him to be President.



“Others did, but I could not have had a problem with that, for me it was difficult. If there were people who had no role to play, in your pursuit for power then all of sudden they emerge and then because they had some blood relation you must appoint them that’s different,” Otchere-Darko.