Ghanaians have lost trust in democratic governance and structures – Mahama

Dramani Mahamaa.png John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has highlighted the need for substantial effort to restore Ghanaians' trust in the country's leadership and democratic institutions.

He expressed concern that citizens have lost faith in these structures.

Mahama, drawing on his experience, believes his leadership is crucial to addressing Ghana's challenges and rebuilding trust in the system.

Seeking to lead Ghana again after two electoral losses, he aims to capitalize on perceived shortcomings under the current government, confident that voters will support his bid for power.

