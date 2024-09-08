News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ghanaians in Canada offer huge support for homeless pregnant woman

HomelesssScreenshot 2024 09 08 041508.png The story, shared on social media, has garnered widespread praise

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

In a heartwarming act of solidarity, Ghanaians in Canada have come together to support a homeless pregnant woman from Ghana.

The woman, who had traveled to Canada for studies and is now eight months pregnant, faced homelessness after being evicted by her hosts.

The Ghanaian community rallied to secure a two-bedroom apartment for her, ensuring she has a safe home for herself and her baby.

The story, shared on social media, has garnered widespread praise, with calls for further financial support to help the woman after her delivery.

Read full article

Source: pulse.com.gh