Gheskia residents plead for action on death-trap bridge

Gheskia bridge

Residents of Gheskia, located in the Ablekuma Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, have raised alarm over the perilous state of a bridge crucial for accessing their homes.

Concerned about the safety risks posed by the deteriorating bridge, locals are urging relevant authorities to promptly address the issue by either repairing or replacing the structure.







In discussions with JoyNews, residents emphasized the urgent need for action, highlighting the potential loss of life associated with the hazardous condition of the bridge.



Formerly serving as the entrance to the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple, the bridge now serves as a vital link for residents commuting to the Agbogboloshie market and transporting children to school following the relocation of the church to Teshie.

Despite years of neglect, residents continue to utilize the bridge due to its strategic importance, although they express frustration over the lack of attention from local authorities.



Residents recount numerous incidents, including accidents involving pregnant women, underscoring the pressing need for immediate intervention to prevent further tragedies.







Residents express hope that media coverage will compel authorities to prioritize the reconstruction of the bridge, ensuring the safety and convenience of all community members.