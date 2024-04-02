Girl married to Gborbu Wulomo is 16, not 12 – Nungua Traditional Council clarifies

The traditional ceremony took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua

The Nungua Traditional Council has clarified that the teenage girl who got married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, is currently 16 years old, disputing earlier reports of her being 12.

The traditional marriage ceremony, which occurred on Saturday, has promtpted calls for the marriage annulment and an arrest of Gborbu Wulomo.



However, Rev Dr. Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, addressed the media in Accra on Tuesday, refuting claims of any carnal relationship or improper marriage involvement.



"We would like to emphasize that there is no carnal relationship or marriage involved as perceived by many. Naa Yoomo attends one of the best private schools in Nungua. She has a chauffeur that takes her to school and brings her home. She’s been attended to," Dr. Ankrah stated.



He further explained that the teenage girl, Naa Yoomo, has been actively involved in ceremonial duties for the past six years, with elders in the community ensuring her well-being. Dr. Ankrah highlighted her restricted social interactions, attributing it to her royal responsibilities.

Background:



Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, received criticism when a video surfaced online showing him in a marriage ceremony with a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo.



The traditional ceremony, which attracted attention, took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.



Gborbu Wulomo defended his actions by stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfil marital duties.