Girls Education Initiative Ghana celebrates 10 Years with focus on empowerment

GEIG celebrated its 10th anniversary with a call for young women to embrace challenges

The Girls Education Initiative Ghana (GEIG), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality and inclusive education for girls, celebrated its 10th anniversary with a call for young women to embrace challenges, be proactive, and leverage technology for empowerment, Graphic Online reports.

The theme for the celebration, "Sankofa: A Decade of impact," reflects on the organization's past achievements and looks ahead to future endeavors.



During a conference in Accra as part of the anniversary activities, Hiqmat Sungdeme Saani, a 22-year-old founder of two community development organizations, emphasized the need for a holistic approach to education.



She stressed the importance of empowering girls to make informed choices and called for strengthened partnerships between government agencies and NGOs to ensure girls' access to education, especially in disadvantaged areas.



Lucy Quist, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, urged young women to be proactive, curious, and active participants in their communities. She emphasized the transformative power of technology, highlighting mobile money as an innovation that has not only responded to people's needs but has also inspired fintech innovations globally.



Quist sees technology as a key tool for Africa's prosperity and encourages a shift in mindset to unlock its potential.

Elizabeth Akua Nyarko Patterson, the founder of GEIG, reiterated the organization's commitment to inclusive education for all children, regardless of their background.



As GEIG celebrates its tenth anniversary, Patterson expressed gratitude to partners and stakeholders for their continued support and looks forward to the next decade of creating opportunities and transforming lives.



Dr. Susanne Cappendijk, a Neuroscientist, emphasized the importance of leveraging technology for progress and problem-solving, stating that "technology is crucial."



She encouraged young students in Ghana to think globally and explore how technology could propel them onto the world stage. Maazu Bayuoni, Founder of the Coalition for Positive Impact, emphasized the crucial role of education and innovation in shaping Africa's future, particularly in technology and data science.



The anniversary celebration also featured panel discussions that left attendees inspired and motivated to continue working toward gender equity and empowerment in education and beyond. The women's network of First National Bank, Ghana, showed its support by presenting a cheque of GH¢20,000 to GEIG to aid its work.