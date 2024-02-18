Girls urged to embrace study of science and mathematics

Girls have been urged to make science and mathematics their friendly subjects

Source: GNA

The Headteacher of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Basic School at Keta, Madam Rebecca Girraldo Ackumey, has urged girls to make science and mathematics their “friendly subjects.” That, she said, would enable them to build self-confidence in tackling both subjects successfully.

Madam Akumey, interacting with the Ghana News Agency to commemorate this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, said the occasion was to raise awareness on the significant barriers women and girls faced in those subject areas and how to overcome the challenges.



This year’s event was on the theme: “Women in Science Leadership: A New Era for Sustainability.”



The day was also aimed at putting a spotlight on the transformative potential inherent in fostering leadership roles for women and girls in science pursuits.



Madam Akumey explained that to honor the day, some maths and science lectures from the Nurses and Midwifery Training College in Keta were invited to teach the female students some practical aspects of science and its importance.



She said women and girls remained the catalyst for change in the realm of science and should be given the necessary support to excel and impact their society.

“We need to produce more female doctors, engineers, nurses, lecturers, mathematicians, physicians and others to impact society positively,” she added.



She urged the public to support the celebration as it served as a reminder that women and girls were indispensable contributors to science and technological communities, emphasising the need to fortify and amplify their participation.



The gap between the female and their male counterparts had persisted for far too long at all levels and should be addressed without further delay, Madam Akumey said.



She charged women and girls to accept leadership roles to enhance gender equality and empowerment.



The public, teachers, heads of institutions, among others must encourage and support women and girls to do away with fear and develop the confidence of studying maths and science for their own benefits and that of society.