Give peace a chance, Swedru Omanhene urges chiefs and people

Source: GNA

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area has admonished chiefs and people of Agona Swedru to eschew litigation and allow peace to prevail in the area to ensure transformation of lives.

He said it was time for chiefs and heads of family to live in peace to help bring the needed infrastructural, and economic transformation to the Area.



Agitations and acrimony among the people, Okofo Nyarkoh Eku noted had sent bad signal about Swedru to the entire country, and therefore called for reconciliation for absolute peace and tranquillity to prevail.



The Omanhene made the remarks when he led divisional chiefs, traditional priests and Swedruman council of chiefs to perform rituals to officially open a palace in honour of the late Nana Kobena Botwe II, former chief of Swedru three years after his demise.



The Omanhene, by the powers vested in him as customs and tradition demanded, directed Nana Kobena Donkoh II, Gyasehene of Nyakrom Traditional Area who is also the Swedru Mahodwehene as caretaker of the palace until a substantive chief was installed.



He said the Nyakrom Traditional Council’s standing committee had also asked Nana Kweku Esieni V, Nifahene of Swedru to maintain his position as regent of Agona Swedru.

The Omanhene said Agona Swedru was one of the peaceful towns in the area as far as chieftaincy matters were concerned and appealed to them to maintain the integrity and dignity of the area.



Nana Dr Ampim Darko V, Kyidomhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, and chief of Agona Kwanyako admonished the chiefs and heads of family to respect chieftaincy rules and regulations which was the only way to ensure peace and harmony.



He, therefore, suggested to the chiefs and people in the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area to revisit the celebration of Akwambokese festival, which was marked some years ago and called for revival of the festival to preserve the rich culture of Agona Swedru.



Nana Kweku Esieni Nifahene and Regent of Agona Swedru expressed appreciation and gratitude to Okofo Nyarkoh Eku and his Divisional chiefs for the amicable solution of the impasse between Swedru Asafo Company and Swedruman council of Chiefs.



The Regent, gave the assurance that the chiefs and people have learnt lessons from the impasse and will give peace a chance.