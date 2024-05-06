Global Christian Forum promotes unity and mutual respect among religious groups

The Global Christian Forum (GCF) brought together representatives from diverse Christian traditions

A conference aimed at fostering mutual respect among various religious denominations and addressing common challenges within the Christian community has concluded in Accra.

The Global Christian Forum (GCF) brought together representatives from diverse Christian traditions worldwide for three days of discussions and activities.



The GCF, which represents a wide spectrum of Christian constituencies including the Roman Catholic delegation, the World Council of Churches, the Pentecostal World Fellowship, the World Evangelical Alliance, and representatives from the Orthodox Church, seeks to promote new relationships and understanding among Christian communities.



During the conference, delegates participated in Bible presentations, prayer sessions, and panel discussions. They also visited the Cape Coast Castle as a form of pilgrimage, emphasizing the importance of historical reflection and spiritual contemplation in fostering unity.

Rev. Dr. Casely Essamuah, General Secretary of the GCF, highlighted the forum's focus on creating open spaces for trust and mutual respect to grow among the global Christian community. He emphasized the diversity of cultural expressions within Christianity and the importance of listening to one another to discover Christ in one another.



In her sermon at the conference's closing church service, Rt Rev. Lydia Neshangwe, Moderator of the Uniting Presbyterian Church in South Africa, emphasized the need for unity of purpose amidst pervasive division and competition.



She urged participants to go beyond the GCF and work with people of other backgrounds, using their differences to grow the mission of God.