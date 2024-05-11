Glovo Ghana to cease operations tonight

Glovo’s operations in Ghana to end tonight

In a significant development, food delivery giant Glovo has announced its decision to cease operations in Ghana effective tonight, Friday, May 10. The decision comes after the company faced challenges in achieving profitability within the Ghanaian market, despite substantial investments made over the past two years to expand its services.

The announcement of Glovo's exit from the Ghanaian market was communicated to its network of restaurant partners via email. In the message, Glovo cited the difficulty in attaining profitability as the primary factor influencing its decision to withdraw from Ghana.



The company expressed its intention to redirect its focus towards bolstering its presence in other African markets where it sees more promising growth opportunities. Specifically, Glovo aims to concentrate its efforts in countries such as Morocco, Uganda, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria.



This strategic decision reflects Glovo's efforts to reassess its investment priorities and realign its strategic direction. By reallocating resources to regions with greater potential for success, Glovo seeks to optimize its operational efficiency and maximize returns on investment.

Despite the closure of its operations in Ghana, Glovo expressed appreciation to its partners and customers for their support throughout its tenure in the country. The company acknowledged the contributions of its stakeholders and valued the relationships forged during its time in the Ghanaian market.



Glovo's decision to exit the Ghanaian market marks a significant development in the country's food delivery landscape and underscores the challenges faced by companies in achieving profitability within the competitive market.