Google AI

Source: BBC

Google's experimental AI search feature faces backlash for erratic responses, including suggesting "non-toxic glue" to stick cheese on pizza and eating rocks daily.

Criticism arises as some answers seem based on Reddit or satire. Despite mockery, Google defends the tool, calling such incidents rare and emphasizing high-quality information.



The company vows action on policy violations and refinement of its systems. AI overviews aim to streamline search but are experimental.

Trust is crucial, especially as Google search dominates globally. However, AI glitches raise concerns about reliability and privacy.



Similar issues affect rivals like Microsoft and OpenAI, highlighting challenges in AI integration.



