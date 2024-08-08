Godfred Dame can also investigate the case – Appiah-Kubi pooh-poohs OSP’s report on airbus deal

Andy Appiah Kubi

Source: 3news

Asante Akim North MP Andy Appiah Kubi has indicated that the Attorney-General may take over the investigation into the Airbus scandal following the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) report.

The OSP identified former President John Mahama as "Government Official 1" but found no evidence implicating him in the bribery case involving Airbus.



Disappointed NPP members, including Appiah Kubi, criticized the OSP's work, with some labeling it as inadequate.

The NDC, however, defended the OSP's findings, praising Kissi Agyebeng for his impartiality and reaffirming Mahama's lack of involvement in corrupt activities.



