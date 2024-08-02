News

Gold exports to hit US$10bn by 2024 ending – Minerals Commission CEO

Martin Ayisi Fresh Martin Ayisi

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gold exports jumped to a record in the first half of 2024. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Mr Martin Ayisi, out of the total exports of US$9.2 billion for the first half of 2024, gold alone accounted for 54% of the total exports which amounted to US$ 5 billion.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live