Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council issues three-day ultimatum to occupants of “Liberia Camp” to vacate area

The Traditional Council has issued a three-day ultimatum for occupants to vacate

Source: Asaase News

The Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council in the Central Region has issued a three-day ultimatum for the occupants of the “Liberia Camp” to vacate the area.

The directive comes as the traditional authorities look to demolish the former refugee camp to construct a market, providing a solution for traders affected by the ongoing Kasoa-Winneba Highway project.



Speaking to the media, Nana Bentum Okyerefu, the Odikro of Kasoa CP, stated that everyone in the camp has three days to leave.



“We are giving the government or the people three days because it is urgent.”



The Omankrado of the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council, Nana Kwesi Kwaansah, also appealed to the government to refrain from intervening in the decision by traditional authorities to demolish the camp.

The traditional council cites previous inaction by the government despite appeals prompting the local authorities to initiate the demolition process.



Addressing concerns over the government’s interference, Nana Kwesi Kwaansah stated, “We plead with the government to stay out of this because the traditional authorities have earmarked the place for development since the government has refused to heed our call for this exercise. We have, therefore, resolved to undertake the exercise ourselves.”



This latest move to demolish the “Liberia Camp” is not unprecedented, as past attempts by both traditional authorities and the Gomoa East District Assembly have not yielded any result.