Gov’t announces limited recruitment drive for high school teachers

Adutwum Announces Teachers.png Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has announced that the government will begin employing teachers for senior high schools across Ghana.

This follows a similar initiative for basic schools.

The recruitment drive will be limited, and more details on the application process and focus areas will be provided soon.

Dr. Adutwum shared this update via social media, signaling the start of the initiative next week.

