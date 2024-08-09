Gov’t embarks on nationwide road markings

Roads such as Independence Road in Accra and Liberation Road in Kumasi have been upgraded

Source: Daily Guide

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has launched a nationwide project to improve road safety by refreshing road line markings and installing new signs across the country.

This initiative targets roads where markings have faded, increasing the risk of accidents.



The project, already active in regions like Greater Accra, Tamale, and Kumasi, aims to enhance visibility for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Roads such as Independence Road in Accra and Liberation Road in Kumasi have been upgraded, reflecting the government's commitment to creating safer, more navigable roadways, ultimately benefiting all road users.



Read full article