News
Gov’t has given GFA over $2.5 million to build a hotel for our national teams – Sports Minister

This Initiative Is Expected To Boost The Countrys Sports Infrastructure.png This initiative is expected to boost the country’s sports infrastructure

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, announced that the government has allocated more than $2.5 million to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for improvements at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) located in Prampram.

This funding is specifically designated for the construction of a hotel to host the national teams during their various activities.

During his appearance before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Culture, and Tourism, led by Wisdom Kobena Woyome, the Sports Minister emphasized that the Ministry will closely oversee the allocation of these funds to ensure they are used appropriately by the GFA.

Source: Ghanasoccernet