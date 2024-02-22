Gov't to Invest GH¢2.8bn in 14 Regions for ESRF project

Dr. Bryan Acheampong

The Government of Ghana is set to invest GH¢2.8 billion in 14 regions under the Emergency Support to Rural Livelihoods and Food Systems exposed to COVID-19 (ESRF) project.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, announced the funding during a sod-cutting ceremony at Kwasi Fante in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region to commence infrastructure projects under the scheme.



The ESRF project, a response to the challenges posed by the 2020 global pandemic, aims to safeguard the livelihoods, incomes, health, and resilience of target groups against the impacts of COVID-19 and climate change. The project is funded by the Government of Ghana through a loan from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).



The final phase of the ESRF project involves the construction of essential facilities, including farm tracks, water harvesting schemes, drying platforms, and boreholes. The ongoing projects, totaling approximately Thirty-Five Million Ghana Cedis, will play a crucial role in improving the lives of smallholder farmers.

As part of the project, two 100-hectare water harvesting schemes will be constructed for smallholder farmers in the Volta Region. Additionally, commodity drying platforms, farm tracks, and boreholes will be implemented in various regions.



Project Coordinator of ESRF, Dr. Hayford Baah Adade, emphasised the need for proper maintenance and utilisation of the project by beneficiaries. He called on stakeholders to collaborate to ensure the successful implementation of the initiatives and the building of a more resilient and sustainable food system.



The Minister highlighted the importance of contractors adhering to high construction standards, involving supervising agencies such as the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA), the Department of Feeder Roads (DFR), and the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) to monitor project progress.