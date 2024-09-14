News

Gov’t to confiscate Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu’s properties – Dep. Attorney General

DepagScreenshot 2024 09 14 202028.png Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has revealed that the government plans to confiscate the properties of former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, who has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing financial loss to the state.

In an interview on Sompa FM, Tuah-Yeboah emphasized that the seizure of her assets would serve as a deterrent to other public officials.

He also mentioned efforts to recover five million Ghana cedis from the individuals who posted bail for Tamakloe-Attionu, including Mr. Mould.

