Gov’t to confiscate Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu’s properties – Dep. Attorney General

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has revealed that the government plans to confiscate the properties of former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, who has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for causing financial loss to the state.

In an interview on Sompa FM, Tuah-Yeboah emphasized that the seizure of her assets would serve as a deterrent to other public officials.

He also mentioned efforts to recover five million Ghana cedis from the individuals who posted bail for Tamakloe-Attionu, including Mr. Mould.



