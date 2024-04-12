Government acknowledges 67 mistaken entries in the Performance Tracker

Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information designate

The Government has acknowledged that 67 entries were erroneously included in the list of projects featured on the recently launched performance tracker.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Information expressed gratitude for the significant interest shown by citizens in the tracker, stating that the public's engagement demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the information provided.



"These have been corrected. Our attention has also been drawn to some 74 projects which should have been included as they had been concluded by June 2023. These have also been included," the Ministry added

The Performance Tracker, introduced on Wednesday, April 10, aims to enhance transparency and accountability in infrastructure projects nationwide.