Government announces plans for fourth edition of Green Ghana Project

Samuel Jinapor revealed the Green Ghana Project during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, revealed plans for the upcoming fourth edition of the government's Green Ghana Project during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah in Accra.

Scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2024, the commemorative tree planting ceremony will be held at the Burma Camp, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leading the nationwide initiative.



Mr Jinapor praised the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for their continued support in implementing various environmental policies, urging further collaboration to ensure the success of the program through logistical assistance.

Highlighting the target of planting 10 million trees in this edition, the minister emphasized the importance of concerted efforts from all stakeholders to achieve this ambitious goal.



In response, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah expressed gratitude for the collaboration and assured the ministry of the military's commitment to providing necessary resources and support for the success of the Green Ghana Project.