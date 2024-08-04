Government asked to complete E-blocks

Communities urge the government to complete these schools

Source: 3news

Former President John Mahama's E-block initiative, launched to bring senior high schools to deprived Ghanaian communities, remains incomplete nearly a decade later.

In the Ashanti region, several schools, including those in Fumso and Kwabenakwa, are unfinished, leaving residents disappointed.



The Ejura project is stalled at the foundation level, while Adobewura's school faces declining enrollment due to poor facilities.

Communities urge the government to complete these schools to improve education access and foster local development.



