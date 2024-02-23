Government commences distribution of tablets in STEM Schools

Sefwi Awaso STEM SHS students receive 868 tablets

The government has initiated the rollout of the One-Student One-Tablet (1S1T) program in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) schools nationwide.

Spearheaded by the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the government aims to equip over 1.4 million students in government Senior High Schools with complimentary tablets.



This groundbreaking move, slated to begin in April, forms a crucial aspect of the Free Senior High School program, geared towards improving the quality of education in public secondary schools.



The announcement aligns with Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's emphasis on digital transformation in education, as articulated during the New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon.



Dr. Bawumia underscored the imminent distribution of free electronic tablets, preloaded with essential textbooks and past questions, to all Senior High School students nationwide.



These tablets are envisioned to serve as indispensable educational resources, fostering greater access to vital learning materials for academic advancement.

According to a Dailyguide report, the distribution has already commenced, with 868 tablets allocated to the Sefwi Awaso STEM SHS, aiming to enrich the learning experience and ensure equitable opportunities for all students.



This initiative signifies a significant stride towards integrating Information Communication Technology (ICT) into the educational framework, reflecting the government's commitment to a technologically-driven learning environment.



Dr. Adutwum stated the government's vision for an advanced educational ecosystem, stating plans to provide tablet computers to every student within the next two months.



Efforts are underway to implement a cutting-edge learning management system, equip teachers with comprehensive training, and transition classroom activities to an online platform, complemented by the deployment of smart boards to enhance the learning experience.