Government declares April 11 as holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

The government has officially announced Thursday, April 11, as a statutory public holiday to commemorate Eid-ul-Fitr, according to a statement released by Interior Minister Henry Quartey.

Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant religious occasion for Muslims worldwide, signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, the month-long period of fasting (sawm) in Islamic tradition.



This holiday marks the culmination of 29 or 30 days of fasting from dawn to sunset throughout the month of Ramadan.

The specific date of Eid-ul-Fitr varies based on the sighting of the new moon by local religious authorities, resulting in slight discrepancies in celebration dates across different regions.



